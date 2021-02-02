MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department reported one of its smaller numbers of new cases of COVID-19 in a single day in several days Monday.
In its daily report late Monday afternoon, the health department reported 11 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus. That raised the total number of confirmed cases in the county during the pandemic to 3,202 with 3003 recovered.
Of those cases, 153 were active, which is an improvement from last week in the department was reporting as many as 200 active cases. Of those active cases, 146 of the patients were isolating at home and seven were hospitalized.
So far, 46 patients have died from the virus in the county. The health department said that all of the patients are residents of Calloway County. Additional details will not be provided to respect their privacy.
The county remains in the red “critical” level for case incidences per 100,000 population. Monday, Calloway had an incidence rate of 57.5, highest in the Purchase Region.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provide or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The latest information is also available on the department’s Facebook page.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.