MURRAY — As of Monday, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of five new cases of COVID-19.
Two of the cases were reported on Saturday, one case was confirmed on Sunday and two cases were confirmed on Monday, the health department said in a news release Monday afternoon. The case count is now at 3,492 with 3,429 recovered, 13 isolated at home, one hospitalized, and 49 deaths. Additional details will not be released to protect the privacy of the patients.
For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of May 1, Calloway’s positivity rate is 1.36%.
For the latest COVID vaccine information, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. The CFSB Center regional vaccination site will no longer be used to administer initial doses. Therefore, if you need an initial vaccination, please contact the local medical providers, pharmacies, and the Calloway County Health Department to determine availability.
