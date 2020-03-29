MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department on Sunday said it had received notification of the county’s third confirmed case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The department said the patient is a resident of Calloway County, but that additional details about the person cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws. Kim Paschall, the department’s director of nursing, said in a news release that staff are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact all those who might have been exposed to the person. Those people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
“We believe the risk to the public is low, and as this situation evolves, we will continue to communicate with the CDC, DPH and the people of Calloway County,” Paschall said. “The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. However, there are simple preventative actions you can do to help prevent the spread of this virus.”
The Calloway County Health Department offered the following tips:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
The health department reminded the public that COVID-19 is spread by respiratory droplets. Symptoms may include fever, cough or shortness of breath. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should contact the Calloway County Health Department or health care provider. If you have questions or need additional help, go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call the health department at 270-753-3381. You can also check the health department’s Facebook page for the latest information.
