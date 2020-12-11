MURRAY — Milestones are not what communities want to achieve when it comes to a global pandemic, but Calloway County indeed hit another such mark Thursday when it comes to COVID-19.
The county has now gone over the 2,000 mark for the number of total cases during this year’s pandemic.
Thursday afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department reported that 37 new cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed from residents testing positive. That sent the county’s total number to 2,002 cases, which is not a surprise in that the number of daily cases has accelerated dramatically since the middle of the year.
In fact, at the end of May, the county had not yet broken the 50 mark and only had one death attributed the virus. However, as the summer continued, the virus took a tighter hold of the community and is now resulting in dramatically higher numbers almost every day.
Along with the number of daily cases, local health officials have continued to warn that this would eventually lead to more severe cases being reported at a higher rate. This is shown in the number of cases the health department is reporting each day with patients requiring treatment in hospitals and Thursday was no different as 18 were reported.
About two months ago, that number was averaging four to six.
There were no new deaths reported Thursday, but with the five that have been reported so far this week, the county stands at 31. Along with the hospitalizations Thursday, there are also 214 other patients with active cases of the virus, bringing that total number to 232.
So far, the health department confirms that 1,739 patients from the county have recovered.
Additional details are not being provided at this time in order to respect the privacy of the patients, the health department said.
Cumulative data is now available regarding Calloway’s COVID cases online at the following link: http://www.callowayhealth.org/covid-stats.pdf.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s latest calculated positivity rate remains unchanged at 18.39% as of Dec. 1.
Calloway also remained firmly within the so-called “Red Zone” of the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s case incidence map that measures the virus’ spread per 100,000 population. Thursday, Calloway had an incidence rate of 50.5, which is actually a strong improvement from Wednesday’s 64.8.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The department’s Facebook page also contains the latest information.
