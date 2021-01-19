MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department reported an additional death Monday to a resident from COVID-19.
In a news release, the health department said that this death marks the 41st to a Calloway resident during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family,” the department said in a news release.
In addition, the health department said Monday that had received notification of 16 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. That takes the total number of confirmed cases during the pandemic to 2,891 with 2,636 recovered.
As of Monday, the health department said that 214 of the cases were active, 207 isolated at home and seven hospitalized. There was no word on the condition of those patients Additional details will not be provided in order to respect the patients’ privacy, the release said.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The department’s Facebook page also has the latest information.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
