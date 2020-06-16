MURRAY — Calloway County Health Department Director of Public Health Amy Ferguson said she is hoping Monday is not a preview of what is to come for the county when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county reported its highest number of positive cases in one day, five. That sends the county’s total number during the pandemic to 58.
“That is what I would call a cluster,” Ferguson said. “It’s not what you want either, but to be honest, it’s kind of what I’ve expected.
“People have been cooped up for so long at their houses and I understand the need to get out. We’re about three weeks past Memorial Day and this is the time of year where people want to do things. And you can still get out of your house, but you have to be careful with how you do it.”
Calloway’s surge on Monday comes as numerous businesses have reopened since being ordered to close a few months earlier. Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore said its statistics indicate that 22 states are seeing increases in COVID-19 cases. One of the most imposing situations continues in Arizona, where its medical system is on the verge of collapse due to the sudden influx of cases.
As of Monday afternoon, Kentucky stands at 12,647 total cases, with 505 deaths.
“I hope people are watching the news reports and seeing what’s happening in other states right now,” Ferguson said. “We don’t want what is happening in some of those places happening here, but this is what can happen when people are wanting to make things change too fast.”
Ferguson said she did not have a lot of information on the five new cases, only to say that they are not all related to a single instance. Patients are not being identified so as to protect their privacy.”
She emphasized that, with no cure for the coronavirus available at this time, prevention remains the best defense. She said people are strongly advised to keep at least 6 feet between each other and, if they encounter a large group, they need to stay away, if possible. She said if anyone is around a group, it would be advised to find a way to depart that group after a few minutes.
What she coined as “good” hand washing for at least 20 seconds continues to be recommended, along with disinfecting surfaces that are touched quite often.
As of Monday afternoon, Calloway has 50 patients that have fully recovered from the virus with seven isolated at home. One patient has died so far during the pandemic.
However, there are no COVID-19 patients from Calloway County currently hospitalized.
Anyone with questions can visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, or a medical provider or the health department at 270-753-3381.
