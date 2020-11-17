MURRAY — A slight improvement in several areas of the Calloway County Health Department’s daily COVID-19 report was overshadowed Monday as the 15th death of a Calloway resident was also included.
This came on a day where the number of new confirmed cases fell below the 20 mark for the first time in several days. The health department reported 18 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Monday afternoon, which takes the county’s total number of cases during the pandemic to 1,376.
Sunday, the health department reported 30 new cases. The single-day high of 46 was set Thursday and was followed by 43 on Friday.
Monday’s death is the fourth one to have occurred so far in the month of November.
“The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express condolences and sympathies to the family,” the health department said in a statement as parr of its daily report.
Local health officials said last week that the number of deaths in the county would begin accelerating based on the increase in patients requiring treatment in hospitals. Monday, that fell from Sunday’s alarming number of 13 back to six. Still, that is higher than what was being reported at the beginning of the month; there is no word on the patients’ conditions Monday.
Monday’s death in Calloway continues a brutal stretch for the Kentucky in general. It also was one of four reported on Monday from across the commonwealth. Kentucky has now had 1,664 of its residents die from the virus.
In his daily COVID-19 update from Frankfort, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that there were 1,514 new cases reported across Kentucky Monday with 1,442 patients currently being treated in hospitals. Of those, 360 are in intensive care units and 128 of those are requiring ventilators.
At the same time, Beshear said there is hope in the form of progress with a pair of firms that are working to develop a vaccine against the virus. Moderna and Pfizer, have announced their vaccines appear to be more than 90% effective as clinical trials continue.
The Governor said he hopes this news will inspire all Kentuckians to keep fighting the virus in the months before those vaccines become widely available.
“We need everybody with this news to buckle down, to make sure you are making good decisions each and every day because people’s lives depend on it,” said Beshear. “If we can just get to the point where this vaccine will be widely available, we can make sure we don’t lose people. We need your help. This is now a time-limited virus. So if you’re tired, now you can see the end. Let’s get our second wind.
“Today, we’re talking about where this virus is; tomorrow, we’re going to share some modeling about where we think it’s going; and then on Wednesday, if we don’t see a change in the numbers, we’ll talk about some additional steps that we may have to take to try to get this virus under control.
“If we have to take additional steps, it will not look like what we went through in March, in April and into May. At that time, we did not have enough testing; we had almost no PPE to protect those in hospitals; we didn’t know the most effective ways to treat this virus so the mortality rate was through the roof; and we didn’t know as much about the spread. If we have to take additional steps, they will be more targeted.”
Meanwhile, the number of hospitalizations dropped Monday in Calloway, but the number of active cases continued to stay quite high. Where as little as a month or two ago, active cases were in the low 100s, they are now well into the 200s.
Monday, the Calloway department reported 224 active cases. So far, 1,137 Calloway countians have recovered from the virus.
The health department said no additional details would be provided in order to protect patients’ privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the community, the health department said it will periodically report the latest calculated positivity rate from MCCH. The hospital’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 10.91% as of Thursday.
Meanwhile, Calloway continues to join much of the rest of the commonwealth in the so-called “Red Zone” of counties listed as “critical” based on positivity incidence rate by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. Calloway’s incidence rate was 64.8, which was actually fourth-highest in the Purchase Region behind Graves County (81.3), Carlisle County (75) and McCracken County (66.8).
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The latest information is also available on the health department’s Facebook page.
