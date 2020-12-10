MURRAY — As of Wednesday afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The health department said that all of the patients are residents of Calloway County.
The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 1,965 with 1,728 cases recovered, 194 isolated at home, 12 hospitalized, and 31 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
For cumulative data regarding Calloway County’s COVID cases, go the following link: http://www.callowayhealth.org/covid-stats.pdf.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the community the health department is providing periodic reports of MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 18.391% as of Dec. 1.
As it has the past several weeks, Calloway stayted in the so-called “Red Zone”of the Kentucky Departnent f of Public Health’s incience rate map that measures the number of cases per 100,000 population. Wednesday, Calloway was at 64.9, which was fourth-highest in the Purchase Region with Hickman having the highest at 81.5. Only four counties were not in the Red Zone for counties with incidence rates of 25 or higher.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
