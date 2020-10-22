MURRAY — After four straight days of staying in the single digits for daily reported COVID-19 cases, Calloway County saw that streak end Wednesday.
The Calloway County Health Department reported 14 new cases Wednesday, raising the county’s total number to 867 during the pandemic.
In addition, the county also returned to the state’s critical list for incidence rate after dropping below that level the past two days. The Kentucky Department of Public Health’s daily incidence rate map had Calloway back in its red color, which represents counties with an incidence rate of 25 cases or higher per 100,000 population.
Calloway crept back above the 25 mark,registering a 25.6 on Wednesday. Calloway is one of 48 counties in the commonwealth listed as critical, with the highest rate belonging to Elliott County at 74.3.
Calloway’s number of active cases also increased Wednesday, going to 89 after falling into the mid-70s the past few days. Four of those were for patients being hospitalized. That is up from previous days.
During Wednesday’s meeting of the Calloway County Fiscal Court, Calloway County Emergency Management Director Chesley Thomas advised residents to increase their prevention efforts.
“Please continue to follow the guidelines,” Thomas said, adding that the county had 68 cases reported last week after having 110 reported the previous week.
The health department said all of the patients are residents of Calloway County. The health department said it is not releasing any further information in order to protect their privacy.
So far, the county has had 767 patients recover. Eleven deaths to Calloway residents are blamed on the coronavirus.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725,a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381.
