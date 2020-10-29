MURRAY – Calloway County reached an unfortunate milestone Wednesday when the health department was notified of its 1,000th case of COVID-19.
The county’s daily coronavirus case numbers were also back up, with the Calloway County Health Department saying it had been notified of an additional 30 cases. The department said the new cases are all with residents of Calloway County, but that additional details will not be provided for privacy reasons.
The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 1,002. That includes 843 cases that have recovered, 141 currently isolated at home, seven hospitalized and 11 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the department said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of local testing, the health department has been periodically reporting MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate. The latest calculated positivity rate reported was 8.04% as of Oct. 26.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.
