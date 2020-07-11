Staff Report
MURRAY — On Thursday, the Calloway County Board of Education amended the 2020-21 school calendar, moving the first day of school for students to Monday, Aug. 24.
A post on the district’s Facebook page said this changed would provide additional time for planning and preparation to reopen school and allow the district to participate in the Variable Student Instructional Year Calendar (VSIY). The VSIY allows the district to achieve at least 1,062 hours of instructional time delivered on the number of student attendance days adopted by the local board of education. The amended calendar specifies 160 student instructional days for the upcoming school year.
With instruction beginning on Aug. 24, fall break has been removed from the calendar. An additional week off from school was added during the first full week of January. Spring break remains as scheduled on the original calendar from April 5-9, 2021. The last instructional day for students is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Schools will be out Sept. 7 (Labor Day); Nov. 2 and 3 (Election Day); Nov. 25, 26 (Thanksgiving) and 27; Monday, Dec. 21, through Friday, Jan. 8; Jan. 18 (Martin Luther King Jr.’s observed birthday); and April 5-9 (spring break).
Calloway County Superintendent Tres Settle could not be reached for additional comment Friday.
This report was compiled by Hawkins Teague from information released by the district.
