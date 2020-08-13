MURRAY – Bucking Monday’s recommendation from Gov. Andy Beshear to delay in-person classes until Sept. 28, the Calloway County Board of Education unanimously voted during its monthly meeting Thursday to continue with opening schools to students on Aug. 24.
Toward the end of the meeting, Superintendent Tres Settle said the school reopening plan that was approved by the board last month had “come under question in recent days.”
“As many are aware, and I know the board members are aware, on Monday, the governor of Kentucky issued some guidance that all schools remain closed to in-person classes until the Sept. 28 date,” Settle said. “At that time, not having the ability to meet with you all, I made the declaration to the public that we would be following the governor’s recommendation and that we would resume … classes on Aug. 24 in a distance learning fashion. However, now that we are at a board meeting and I have the opportunity to consult with the board and seek your wisdom, I’m going to ask what your thoughts are on that recommendation and ask you to make a ruling regarding that.”
“Mr, Superintendent,” Board Chair Jay Housden immediately replied, “(the board has) decided that we are going to follow our first implemented plan and we are going to have school in person starting Aug. 24.”
“So just to clarify, you’re saying the calendar that we approved on July 30 as part of this plan, we would offer three modes of instruction,” Settle said. “We would offer the in-person beginning on the 24th, we would offer a virtual option on the 24th and we would offer the distant paper packet learning beginning on the 24th. Is that what I understand?”
“That is correct, Mr. Superintendent,” Housden said.
“OK,” Settle said, “if that’s the case, I need to notify you, Mr. Chairman, that I have been requested by (Interim Education) Commissioner Kevin Brown of the Kentucky Department of Education to contact him immediately if the board makes this determination so that he would have the opportunity to schedule a meeting with me and with the chairman and potentially the vice chairman of the board and his constituents at the Kentucky Department of Education. Is that what you’re asking me to do?”
“Yes, sir,” Housden said.
“I will make note and notify him accordingly,” Settle said.
Board member Scott Lowe read from a prepared statement, saying it is an honor to serve on the board and that the members take the responsibility very seriously.
“To all who are listening and watching, we thank you for putting your trust in us to make the best decisions possible for our students and our school system,” Lowe said. “It is our responsibility as board members to base our decisions and votes in the best interest of our community and foremost, the students who are being educated here in Calloway County. We feel there is no better form of education, and there never will be, other than one-on-one instruction. Even though our spring closure and NTI days went as smooth as possible, we feel that it is time to get our students and staff out of the stagnant waters and sail in fresh waters at the start of the new school year in person.
“We have had personal visits to our farms and our homes, phone calls, text messages and emails from students, parents, grandparents, faculty and staff in favor of opening Calloway County Schools in person as originally planned and approved by your board on July 30. We understand that this is not the best for everyone. We respect that and value your feelings. That is why our system is offering two options of learning for students. We are better prepared than ever to protect the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff. These plans are clearly stated in our reopening plan approved by the board on July 30. In tonight’s decision, for us, the community has spoken loud and clear.”
Board member Mitch Ryan asked to add to the motion to allow any students participating in distance-learning to participate in any on-campus extracurricular activities, including but not limited to, low-touch or high-touch sports, depending on what the Kentucky High School Athletic Association allows.
In his superintendent’s report, Settle said, “Mr. Chairman, it continues to be a revolving door in Calloway County Schools as it does in schools across the state of Kentucky. Monday’s announcement was very much disheartening in the sense that we have spent the last three months preparing for students to return in person. I thank you and commend you for your decision tonight to continue with those plans. I feel like we are as prepared as we’re going to be for students to return to the school building, and we will resume those preparations.”
According to a Thursday night KDE news release from officials from KDE and the Kentucky Department for Public Health discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and Beshear’s recommendation during an online town hall earlier in the day. The “Reopening Kentucky Schools: Virtual Town Hall for Local School Board Members” was aimed at local school board members, but was open to the public. Interim Commissioner Brown addressed the reasoning behind the governor’s recommendation and stipulated that, while he agrees with the recommendation, it is not an order, so districts do have the option of reopening earlier. He added that as of Thursday, the KDE had heard from around 10 districts that plan to reopen before that date. He said he and other KDE officials had already had a “very positive and non-confrontational call” with those school officials, reiterating the reasons for the recommendation and urging strict compliance with the Healthy at School flagship guidance.
“There are several things that I am imploring you to do if you are not following the recommendation,” Brown said. School district officials should talk to their local health department about setting up COVID-19 testing protocols, check with the school board’s legal counsel on whether reopening soon could cause problems in the district’s liability coverage, and “double down” on safety guidance as outlined in Healthy at School, he said.
***
Calloway’s board also approved several other changes to the reopening plan during Thursday’s meeting. Settle asked permission to announce any federal or state decisions that would affect the plan right away to the public rather than for the board have to officially adopt each individual new change or recommendation.
Another change is that if students are sent home because of COVID-19 symptoms, they will be allowed to return once they are free of symptoms for 24 hours. Based on guidance from KDE, this rule was changed from the original 72-hour recommendation.
Preschool and kindergarten students are not required to wear face coverings. This was already stated in the transportation plan, but the board decided to repeat it in the main re-opening plan as well. Regarding another part of the transportation plan, students will not be allowed to board a bus from another student’s home except in extenuating circumstances with a note from the principal three days prior. The same rule applies for students going home with others.
Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel gave the board an update on school registration, saying 76.9% of students had been registered so far since it opened July 31. The deadline was Wednesday, Aug. 12, so he said all parents need to register their children even if they are returning students.
In other business:
• Settle said during the transportation report that the year is going to start with eight bus drivers out, so the district is in desperate need of new drivers. He said he would encourage anyone who wants to get a commercial driver’s license (CDL) to apply with the district.
• The board voted to table the district’s auxiliary gym project until it has a better idea of what will happen in the next few months with the pandemic.
• The board voted to accept the annual cyber security best practices guidance report.
