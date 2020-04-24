MURRAY — The Calloway County Board of Education voted in a special-called meeting Thursday to make May 8 the last day of school for students.
Like all children in Kentucky, students in the Calloway County Schools system have been working with non-traditional instruction (NTI) at home since March 16 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board voted last week to amend its calendar to make May 14 the last instruction day for students, but Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel said the district would be able to cut a week from the schedule because of new requirements announced by Gov. Andy Beshear.
“We got together last Thursday with the most up-to-date information and we amended the calendar,” McKeel said. “(At that time) our end of school time was still May 14 based upon the need to reach the 1,062 hours of education (required by the state). However, on Monday of this week, Governor Beshear had a webcast with our superintendents and at that meeting, he made us aware that we are allowed to count all NTI days for a total of 420 minutes. Based on our approved calendars, our lowest number of minutes in our current school day is 376 minutes. We did that for 135 days, so when the governor allowed us to use 420 minutes for the non-traditional days, it allows the opportunity for you all (the board) to amend the calendar.”
McKeel said May 11-14 would still be part of the 185-day contract for staff. Closing day for staff will be May 15, he said. Van Pittman made the motion to approve the change and Jeff Gordon seconded before the board approved it unanimously.
The only other item on the agenda was the approval of graduation stoles for a club called Green Dot Ambassadors. Superintendent Tres Settle said Calloway County High School Principal Chris King told him the request had been made by a non-cocurricular club.
“The site-based (decision-making) council’s current policy stipulates that in order to assign stoles, they must be a cocurricular club,” Settle said.
Settle said he had assumed King was responsible for the item ending up on the board’s agenda, but he later learned from talking to King that this was not the case. Settle said it was his recommendation to defer the decision back to the school’s SBDM council.
“That really is a decision that lies there; it is not within the purview of the board,” Settle said.
The board unanimously voted to accept Settle’s recommendation.
