MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Education voted Thursday night to give students the option of returning to in-person instruction starting Monday. Meanwhile, Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons announced Thursday afternoon that MISD would remain online only through at least Nov. 29.
During Calloway’s monthly board meeting Thursday, Board Chairman Jay Housden said the board had received numerous requests from parents to send students back to in-person classes.
“At least when we are in-person, in school, kids are temperature-checked every morning, and between 7:30 to 3 o’clock, they are in a clean building, being monitored, masked-up – and in our opinion as the board – safer,” Housden said.
During the meeting’s public comment portion, teachers and one parent said that before in-person classes stopped last week, some at-home learners were struggling to keep up with their in-person colleagues. Calloway County Superintendent Tres Settle told the board during his report that neighboring school districts have been forced to shut down due to unavailability of staff. He also said local health departments have the ability to shut down schools at their discretion.
Calloway County continues to be classified as being in a COVID-19 red zone, meaning the number of daily average cases is considered “critical.” In a news release, Samons said that when a county is in the red zone, schools are advised to suspend in-person instruction until the county returns to a lower level of disease activity.
“Murray Independent Schools K-12 Students & Preschool/Head Start Centers will remain in ONLINE only instruction through Nov. 29, 2020,” Samons said in the release. “Unless our community continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases and quarantines, Murray Independent Schools will return to both in-person and online learning on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.”
MISD will continue providing meals to children ages 0-18. Information on times available and locations is obtainable on the district’s website
“On a regular basis, my office and district personnel will continue to evaluate our status, monitor changes and communicate decisions accordingly,” Samons said. “This is a difficult decision. However at the moment, (it is) a decision that is necessary to protect the health of students, staff, and community.”
At Thursday’s MISD board meeting, Samons said he fully intends to return to in-person instruction on Nov. 30, and he would be watching the case numbers until then. He said if the reopening date changes, he planned to notify the public by Nov. 25. He implored community members to do everything they could to slow the spread of the virus so schools could reopen – namely, wearing masks, socially distancing, washing hands and following all other COVID-19 guidelines.
