MURRAY — After a tumultuous previous several days, Calloway County saw its COVID-19 cases stabilize somewhat Sunday.
The Calloway County Health Department reported nine new cases of the coronavirus, marking the first time in about a week that single-digit numbers were reported. Included in last week’s numbers was the highest single-day amount so far, 34, on Tuesday.
Sunday’s report leaves the county with 938 total cases reported during the pandemic. Of those, 108 were active on Sunday with four of those requiring treatments in hospitals; 819 patients having recovered.
So far, 11 patients have died during the pandemic. The health department said that all cases it reports are for Calloway County residents.
No further information is released by the health department in order to protect the privacy of the patients.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID-19 testing in the community, the health department periodically reports MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 6.77% as of Thursday.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The latest information is also available on the department’s Facebook page.
