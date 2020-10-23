MURRAY — Calloway County returned to double digits in single-day COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
Then things exploded on Thursday. With the daily report of coronavirus cases by the Calloway County Health Department came the type of news no community wants to hear — a new record not only was set, but by a long margin.
The health department had the duty of reporting 34 new cases of the virus, some 12 more than the previous high mark.
This probably should not come as a surprise. Last week, Calloway County Health Department Interim Director of Public Health Kim Paschall told The Ledger & Times that it was her opinion that the county had fallen into what she called a “community spread,” meaning all citizens were now susceptible to contracting the virus because so many patients were admitting that they were not able to determine how they might have contracted it.
This, she said, meant the virus was “out in the community” and not confined to a few homes or other locations. Thursday’s report seems to confirm Paschall’s idea.
Along with the disturbing number of single-day cases, more ominous news was found in the number of active cases with the health department reporting 114, which is much higher than the 70s and 80s it had reported throughout this week. Starting Saturday, the county was able to put together a string of four consecutive days of new cases not reaching double digits. That ended Wednesday when 14 new cases were reported.
Four of the active cases are requiring treatment in hospitals, the health department reported. The conditions of those patients is not known.
Thursday’s record number also pushed the county past the 900 mark for the pandemic, to 901. So far, 776 patients are reported as having recovered from the virus.
All patients reported as being COVID-19 cases by the health department are residents of Calloway County.
The health department said no further information on the patients will be made public. This is to protect their privacy.
Meanwhile, there was some positive news on the state front, perhaps surprising with the daily number reported by the health department. After returning to the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s list of counties classified as “critical” for COVID-19 incidence rates on Wednesday, Calloway dropped back to the “accelerated” level on Thursday, no longer showing the ominous red color that represents critical counties.
Showing the lighter, less imposing, orange color, Calloway’s incidence rate dropped from 25.6 to 23.4. Critical is for counties with an incidence rate of 25 or higher per every 100,000 people.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The latest information is available on the department’s Facebook page.
