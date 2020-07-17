MURRAY — Here are the results of Thursday’s drawing for ballot positions in the November general election locally.
MURRAY CITY COUNCIL
1. Dan Miller; 2. Adam Wade; 3. Orville Herndon; 4. Johnny Bohannon; 5. John Mark Roberts; 6. Linda Cherry; 7. Rose Ross Elder; 8. Jeremy Bell; 9. Alice Rouse; 10. Pat Seiber; 11. Burton Young; 12. Terry Strieter; 13. Monty McCuiston; 14. Danny Hudspeth; 15. Wesley Bolin; 16. Mark Mallory.
MURRAY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION
1. Gayle Rogers; 2. Richard Crouch.
HAZEL CITY COUNCIL
1. Lisa Kell; 2. Gail Jones; 3. Lori Charlton; 4. Allison Robertson; Jodi Hanneman; 6. Joe Thompson; 7. Dale Taylor.
The drawing was conducted under the watch of Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner and members of her staff in the first-floor lobby of the Calloway County Courthouse. The drawing was also handled in its usual way for Calloway County races, with candidates blindly selecting a ping-pong ball with a number on it.
Ballot positions are determined by those numbers, with the possessor of balls with the No. 1 written on them having the top spot of the list of the candidates when it comes to how candidates will be listed. The lower the number, the lower the position on the list those candidates will appear on the ballot in November.
In addition, all participants adhered to wearing face masks, as well as using hand sanitizer before selecting their ping-pong balls.
