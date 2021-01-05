MURRAY — As of Monday evening, the Calloway County Health Department said it had received notification of one death related to COVID-19 from the New Year’s weekend.
In a news release, the health department said that the patient was a resident of Calloway County.
“The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family,” the department said in the release.
“In addition, as of Jan. 4, 2021, we have received notification of 100 new cases for the period of Dec. 31 to Jan. 4.”
The breakdown of the cases is as follows: 24 cases on Thursday; 14 cases on Friday; 20 cases on Saturday; five cases on Sunday; and 37 cases on Monday.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County during the pandemic to 2,470 with 2,258 cases recovered, 166 isolated at home, nine hospitalized, and 37 deaths.
Additional details will not be provided in order to respect the patients’ privacy, the department said.
Meanwhile, western Kentucky continues to struggle with the coronavirus. On Monday, the case incidence map of the Kentucky Department of Public Health showed that the Purchase Area, which includes the eight westernmost counties of the commonwealth, had seven of those counties still in the so-called “Red Zone” that classifies counties in the fourth and highest level of concern, which is defined as “critical” for counties with an incidence rate of 25 or higher per every100,000 people. Only one county, Hickman, was not red and, in fact, it has improved to the point that it now appears in yellow, which depicts “community spread” of up to 10 cases per 100,000 people. Calloway’s rate Monday was 43.6.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the community, the department will periodically report MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 14.97% as of Saturday.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
