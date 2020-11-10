MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the county had experienced its 14th death related to COVID-19
“The patient was a resident of Calloway County. The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family,” CCHD said in a press release.
In addition, CCHD said it had received notification of 30 new confirmed cases of Calloway County residents with COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 1,195, with 1,062 cases recovered, 113 isolated at home, six hospitalized and 14 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect the patients’ privacy, CCHD said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID-19 testing in the county, CCHD has been periodically reporting MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate. The latest calculated positivity rate was 9.98% as of Nov. 5.
Calloway County continued to be in a red zone – or “critical” – on Tuesday, with an incidence rate of 32.6 average daily positive cases per 100,000 residents. According to Kentucky’s COVID-19 website, the 7-Day incidence is calculated by taking the total number of unique cases in each county over the past seven days, divided by seven to get a daily average, divided by the U.S. Census Bureau county population, and multiplied by 100,000 to get the incidence per 100,000 people.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call CCHD at 270-753-3381. The Facebook page also contains updated information.
