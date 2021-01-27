MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department announced another death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 45 deaths.
“The patient was a resident of Calloway County,” a news release said. “The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family.”
CCHD said it had received notification of another 34 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The total number of confirmed cases is now at 3,128, with 2,878 recovered, 197 isolated at home, eight hospitalized and 45 deaths. The patients are residents of Calloway County. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, CCHD said.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call CCHD at 270-753-3381. The department’s Facebook page also contains updated information.
