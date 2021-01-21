MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Thursday it had received notification of one more death related to COVID-19.
“The patient was a resident of Calloway County,” CCHD said in a news release. “The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family.”
For the period of Jan. 20-21, CCHD said it received notification of 41 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The breakdown of cases for each day is as follows: 21 cases on Wednesday and 20 cases on Thursday. The total number of confirmed cases is now at 2,969, with 2,703 recovered, 217 isolated at home, seven hospitalized and 42 deaths. The patients are residents of Calloway County, and additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, CCHD said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 14.97% as of Jan. 2.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call CCHD at 270-753-3381. The Facebook page also contains information.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
