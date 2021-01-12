MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Monday it had received notification of one more death related to COVID-19.
“This patient was a resident of Calloway County,” a CCHD news release said. “The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family.”
For the period of Saturday, Jan. 9, to Monday, Jan. 11, CCHD said it had received notification of 60 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The breakdown of cases is as follows: 26 cases for Jan. 9; 20 cases for Jan. 10; and 14 cases for Jan. 11. The total number of confirmed cases is now at 2,701 with 2,432 recovered, 223 isolated at home, seven hospitalized and 39 deaths. The patients are residents of Calloway County. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, CCHD said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically reports their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported was 14.97% as of Jan. 2.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call CCHD at 270-753-3381. The department’s Facebook page also contains updated information.
