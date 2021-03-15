MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Sunday it had received notification of 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday.
Four cases were detected Friday, six cases were detected Saturday and no cases were detected on Sunday. The patients are residents of Calloway County. The case count is now at 3,389, with 3,318 recovered, 23 isolated at home, none hospitalized and 48 deaths. Additional details will not be released to protect their privacy, CCHD said.
