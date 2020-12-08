MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Tuesday it had received notification of two deaths related to COVID-19.
“The patients were residents of Calloway,” CCHD said in a news release. “The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express its deepest sympathies and condolences to the families.”
In addition, CCHD said it had received notification of 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Calloway County residents. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 1,945, with 1,716 cases recovered, 187 isolated at home, 11 hospitalized and 31 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, CCHD said.
For cumulative data regarding Calloway County’s COVID cases, vist http://www.callowayhealth.org/covid-stats.pdf. Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically reports their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 18.391% as of Dec. 1.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call CCHD at 270-753-3381. The Facebook page also contains updated information.
