MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Thursday it had received notification of two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The patients are residents of Calloway County. The case count is now at 3,379, with 3,311 recovered, 20 isolated at home, none hospitalized and 48 deaths. Additional details will not be released to protect their privacy, CCHD said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically reports their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported was 1.31% as of March 4.
CCHD’s next Regional Vaccination Site will be Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Murray State University’s CFSB Center.
“We will be scheduling appointments for the Regional Vaccination Site directly from our Calloway County Health Department’s sign up list of individuals in our over 70 community and others in Phase 1B and 1C, per the state vaccination guidelines,” CCHD’s news release said. “Please note that you must have a previously confirmed, scheduled appointment in order to be vaccinated at the Regional Vaccination Site. These appointments will be made via a telephone call.”
There will be future Regional Vaccination Site dates and appointments scheduled soon, and people may continue to sign up for the vaccine via CCHD’s website: www.callowayhealth.org. They may also continue to monitor the CCHD website and the Murray State University website (https://www.murraystate.edu/vaccine/) for any additional updates and news. Area media outlets will also receive regular updates regarding the Regional Vaccination Site.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
