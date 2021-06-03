MURRAY — As of Wednesday afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of three new cases of COVID-19.
The case count is at 3,524 with 3464 recovered. Eleven patients were isolated at home and there no patients from Calloway County being treated for the coronavirus in a hospital. So far, during the pandemic, 49 Calloway patients have died as a result of the virus.
Look on the Calloway County Health Department Facebook page for cumulative COVID statistics. For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of May 24, Calloway’s positivity rate is 1.12%.
Anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine and is homebound and/or has mobility issues is urged to contact the health department at 270-753-3381 to schedule a home visit. For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in the community. Contact the local medical providers, pharmacies and the health department to schedule an appointment.
