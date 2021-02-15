MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said on Saturday that it had received notification of three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Feb. 12, and four new confirmed cases on Saturday, Feb. 13.
The total number of confirmed cases is now at 3,293, with 3,186 recovered, 55 isolated at home, five hospitalized and 47 deaths. The patients are residents of Calloway County. Additional details will not be provided to respect their privacy, CCHD said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically reports its latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported was 4.93% as of Feb. 11. This was a drop of several percentage points compared to the 8.96% rate reported on Feb. 4.
To be placed on the list to be called for COVID vaccinations, go to www.callowayhealth.org and click on the COVID Vaccine Sign-Up. If you have already called the health department or gone online to add your name, then you are on the vaccine list and will be contacted when we have an available slot. This same process will be used to fill the available appointments for the CFSB Center clinic dates.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
