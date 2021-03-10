MURRAY – As of Tuesday, the Calloway County Health Department received notification of three new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The patients are residents of Calloway County.
The case count is now at 3,376, with 3,294 recovered, 38 isolated at home, 1 hospitalized, and 48 deaths. Additional details will not be released to protect their privacy, CCHD said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically reports its latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported was 1.31% as of March 4.
CCHD’s next Regional Vaccination Site will be Wednesday, March 17, at Murray State University’s CFSB Center.
