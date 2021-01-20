MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Tuesday it had received notification of 37 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The total number of confirmed cases is now at 2,928, with 2,668 recovered, 212 isolated at home, seven hospitalized and 41 deaths. The patients are residents of Calloway County. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, CCHD said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically reports their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported was 14.97% as of Jan. 2.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call CCHD at 270-753-3381. The Facebook page also contains updated information.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
