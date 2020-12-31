MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said it had received notification of 41 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 2,370, with 2,133 cases recovered, 193 isolated at home, eight hospitalized and 36 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, CCHD said.
In addition, CCHD will not be reporting cases on the weekends, but will continue reporting Monday through Friday, except for holidays. No positive cases will be contacted and no cases will be reported on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
For cumulative data regarding Calloway County’s COVID cases, visit http://www.callowayhealth.org/covid-stats.pdf. Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically reports their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported was 9.05% as of Dec. 17.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call CCHD at 270-753-3381. The Facebook page also contains updated information.
