MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, adding up to 64 new cases announced since Friday.
CCHD reported 25 new cases on Friday and another 25 cases on Saturday.
The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 1,919, with 1,695 cases recovered, 185 isolated at home, 13 hospitalized and 26 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy. For cumulative data regarding Calloway County’s COVID cases, go the following link: http://www.callowayhealth.org/covid-stats.pdf.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically reports their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 18.391% as of Dec. 1.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call CCHD at 270-753-3381. The Facebook page also contains updated information.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
