MURRAY – As of Tuesday evening, the Calloway County Health Department said it had received notification of 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 2,181, with 2,010 cases recovered, 128 isolated at home, 8 hospitalized, and 35 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, CCHD said.
In addition, CCHD said it would not be reporting cases on the weekends, but will continue reporting Monday through Friday, except for holidays. No positive cases will be contacted and no cases will be reported on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.
For cumulative data regarding Calloway County’s COVID cases, visit http://www.callowayhealth.org/covid-stats.pdf. Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically reports its latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported was 9.05% as of Dec. 17.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call CCHD at 270-753-3381. The Facebook page also contains information.
