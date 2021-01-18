MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department reported the county’s 40th death related to COVID-19 on Friday.
“The patient was a resident of Calloway County,” CCHD said in a news release. “The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express our deepest sympathies and condolences for the family.”
As of Sunday, CCHD said it had received notification of 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. This followed reports of 34 new cases on Saturday and 33 new cases on Friday.
The total number of confirmed cases is now at 2,875, with 2,609 recovered, 220 isolated at home, six hospitalized and 40 deaths. The patients are residents of Calloway County. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, CCHD said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically reports their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported was 14.97% as of Jan. 2.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call CCHD at 270-753-3381. The department’s Facebook page also contains updated information.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
