MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said it had received notification Thursday of 66 new cases of COVID-19.
The latest case count set a new single-day record for Calloway County, with the previous record being 54 on Dec. 18. The total number of confirmed cases is now at 2,599, with 2,326 recovered, 225 isolated at home, 10 hospitalized and 38 deaths. The patients are residents of Calloway County. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, CCHD said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported WAS 14.97% as of Jan. 2.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call CCHD at 270-753-3381. The Facebook page also contains updated information.
Also on Thursday, Calloway County Judge Kenny Imes urged patience as he issued a statement to update the public on the local vaccine rollout.
“Please be very patient with our local health department and health care workers as they go by the CDC’s vaccination schedule,” Imes said. “We are trying to keep the public informed as best we know information about vaccines. I think it’s important for people to understand that these are phases being put out by our governor. We do not have a definitive schedule of when the vaccines will be delivered.
“It is our understanding that we will only be receiving the Moderna vaccination because of the storage capabilities and the allocation of the number of vaccinations from the Commonwealth. We anticipate a second delivery of shots in a couple of weeks. Also note, the vaccination is not fully effective until the second shot is administered. We will try to post on our county Facebook site/web site.”
