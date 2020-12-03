MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department released demographic statistics this week on all the coronavirus cases and deaths reported through the end of November. Health officials say the data demonstrates that the virus affects people from all walks of life, and they hope it will serve as a reminder of how important it is to take precautions to protect your health as the end of the year approaches.
“Some people may ask why the delay in reporting these stats,” said Kim Paschall, interim director of public health for CCHD. “From the very beginning of this outbreak, our priority and focus has been on our positive cases. We do want to be transparent and provide all of the information we can to the public, but the time spent compiling data ultimately reduces our patient care time. We appreciate the support, patience, kind words and understanding of the public during this unprecedented and difficult time.
“I think it’s important to recognize it’s hitting all ages and both genders. We don’t really want people to necessarily focus on the numbers, but these stats are a good tool to see how the trends are. We want people to not focus on the numbers, but to focus on their own health and taking the precautions that we’re recommending to prevent themselves from getting sick, and if they do, to stay (as healthy as they can).”
From March until the end of November, the health department was notified of 1,763 cases. The age range for those cases was anywhere from two weeks old to 104 years old. During that time, there were 24 deaths, ranging from the ages of 52 to 96. The county’s 25th death was reported Tuesday.
Of those 1,763 cases, 764 were male and 999 were female. Despite the fact that 235 more women were diagnosed with COVID-19 than men, the number of deaths was evenly split by gender – 12 men and 12 women.
Paschall said the reason for that inequity is that men tend to have more underlying health problems on average compared to women. That is also why general life expectancy is lower for men regardless of whether or not they are exposed to COVID-19. According to the 2017 mortality rates reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth was 78.6 years for the total population, but it was 76.1 for males and 81.1 for females.
“Basically, the men have more comorbidities that go along with COVID, so they have other health issues that kind of make their case complicated,” Paschall said. “They are also less likely to go to the doctor as much.”
While the Calloway statistics show that older people who contracted COVID-19 were more likely to die than younger people, the data also shows that more people in their 20s contracted the virus than any other age range grouped by decade. From age 0-9, 41 people contracted the virus; from 10-19, there were 253 cases; from 20-29, there were 521 cases; from 30-39, they were 157 cases; from 40-49, there were 189 cases; from 50-59, there were 197 cases; from 60-69, there were 179 cases; from 70–79, there were 119 cases; from 80-89, there were 77 cases; from 90-99, there were 28 cases; and there were two cases among people older than 100.
Paschall said Murray State University students made up 387 of the county’s total cases, but not all of those were in their 20s since some of those were 19 or younger. Even if no one younger than 52 has yet died from COVID-19 in Calloway County, she said the data demonstrates just how many people in their 20s are getting it and likely spreading it to others.
“(Young adults) are our social butterflies,” Paschall said. “We’ve got some of our Murray State students (included the 521 cases of people in their 20s), but that’s not all of them. We do have a large population in that age group that are members of this community.”
Of the 24 coronavirus-related deaths from March through November, one person was in their 50s; four people were in their 60s; six people were in their 70s; five people were in their 80s and eight people were in their 90s.
The data also shows just how much the weekly case numbers have climbed since the beginning of the pandemic. From March 15 through the week of June 14, weekly cases remained in the single digits, but they have been 10 or higher ever since. The week of Oct. 4 was the first week that more than 100 cases were reported in a single week (with 108 cases), and since that time, there have only been two weeks that the number was lower than 100 (80 the week of Oct. 11 and 94 the week of Nov. 1).
The weekly case loads were especially high the last three weeks of November. The peak so far was 211 cases the week of Nov. 22. The count was 204 the week of Nov. 15 and 173 the week of Nov. 8. The jump from 94 cases the first week of November to 173 cases the following week has been the largest increase in a single week so far.
Paschall said it is important for people to remember that if they look at the state’s COVID-19 website (https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19) to remember that there is a lag time between when local health departments report numbers and when the state reports those numbers.
“When we get the lab reports in, we’re counting them in real time, and then those have to be reported through a database to the state,” she said. “So they’re getting them a little bit behind when we report them. Also there’s a team (with the state) that has to investigate the cases and the deaths. Before they report the numbers, they’re going to take a look specifically at the cases.”
Paschall said that if the state discovers that a death initially thought to have been caused by COVID-19 turns out to have been caused by something else, the state will correct the numbers. However, so far none of the deaths reported in Calloway County have been retracted, she said.
“With the deaths, it can actually be a month or so (before it is reported by the state ) because they’re waiting on all the records on each person and they’re going to go through it with a fine-tooth comb and make sure that the death is indeed COVID-related,” she said. “If they decide, ‘We don’t think that this death is COVID-related,’ they’ll let us know and then we will retract that and release a statement.”
Although some in the public have been skeptical of the official numbers released by health departments and the state, Paschall said the investigation process is set up to make sure the numbers are accurate and not inflated. Even if people have health problems that contribute to their deaths, COVID-19 is killing people who might not have died if they had not contracted the virus, she said.
“We’re not saying they’re dying specifically from COVID,” Paschall said. “We’re saying they have other health issues and that COVID is maybe making it complicated and causing it to progress.”
Although the heavy workload under which CCHD employees have worked since the beginning of the pandemic has made it difficult to compile statistics more frequently, Paschall said she is hoping to start releasing them on a quarterly basis.
“We wanted to do this sooner, but we’ve just been a bit tied up,” she said. “We’d like to do this at least quarterly to kind of get a summary of the data.”
As the end of the year approaches, the health department will be keeping a close eye on any news about when a COVID-19 vaccine might be available to the public. Three companies recently announced they had developed vaccines with more than a 90% efficacy rate, and on Wednesday, the United Kingdom announced that the government had approved one of them for public distribution in the coming weeks. Paschall said that as soon as she knows anything about when a vaccine might be available locally, the health department will release that information.
To review the full statistics, visit http://www.callowayhealth.org/covid-stats.pdf.
