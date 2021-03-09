MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department reported Monday that the community had experienced two consecutive days of zero new cases of COVID-19 being reported. While the downward trend of new cases in recent weeks is certainly encouraging, health officials warn that the public still needs to continue taking all the same precautions as more people are vaccinated to keep from spreading the virus.
CCHD said Monday that it received notification of zero new confirmed cases both on Sunday and Monday. The overall case count among Calloway County residents is now at 3,373, with 3,286 recovered, 38 isolated at home, one hospitalized and 48 deaths. Additional details will not be released to protect their privacy, CCHD said. The department also reported that Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s latest calculated positivity rate reported was 3.74% as of Feb. 25.
Jerry Penner, CEO of Murray-Calloway County Hospital, said that since the first COVID-19 case in Calloway County was reported on March 20, 2020, there might have only been a couple of times that no new cases were reported, but that might have only been because of a backup at the state laboratories analyzing tests.
“This is some cause for optimism as we continue to go down this route,” Penner said. “I know we did about 1100 vaccines last week on Wednesday, which is another monumental task for us to do, and I’m sure more vaccines will be coming out. So I think there’s some reason for people to be optimistic in our community.”
Penner said he remains cautious and warned that there was still a possibility that a coronavirus variant strain could still make its way to Calloway County. Several variants have been reported throughout the world and other parts of U.S., including four United Kingdom variants reported in northern Kentucky in mid-February and another in Jefferson County. Health experts have warned that while the variants are not necessarily more deadly on their own, they are significantly more contagious, so they could lead to many more deaths if they are not contained because of how quickly they spread.
“If we can run through this week very low, then with the nice weather outside and other things that are going on, people can get outside and get away from one another, I think there’s a lot of room for optimism.”
Bob Hughes is co-founder of Village Medical Primary Care and chief medical officer for Murray State University Health Services, and he also maintains the “Coronavirus Calloway County” Facebook page, which he says he created to provide up-to-date, accurate local information about the virus.
“I think (zero new cases) is fantastic news, but at the same time, I think we need to be real careful over the next two to three months not to let our guard down and assume that this is over,” Hughes said. “But I think that’s certainly a positive sign that we may be turning the corner. One of the concerns I have is that I wouldn’t want to see a lot of people start taking off and going to Florida on vacation because I had seen an article where they had several variants of the virus. That’s one of the concerns some of the experts have – that this would cause it to take off again if those variants started to enter into the picture. But if we can wait three months and get to the end of June, I think we are going to see a big change.”
Hughes said he was encouraged at President Joe Biden’s recent announcement that the federal government had purchased enough vaccines to have enough for the entire country by the end of May. He said he had also read that Kentucky could have enough vaccine for the rest of the state by the end of June.
“So then all of the parameters you see, where we are vaccinating this group or that group (will not be important anymore),” he said. “Pretty soon, it’s just going to be a mass vaccination, where I foresee that anyone that wants a vaccine can receive it. Hopefully 100% of people will do that, although I have seen the current acceptance rate is about 70%. That June number is based off (the assumption that) if 80% of the people in Kentucky wanted it, Kentucky should have enough vaccine by the end of June.”
Hughes noted that Village Medical did not administer any COVID-19 tests on Monday, which is also a good sign.
Kim Paschall, CCHS’s interim director of public health, could not be reached for comment Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical professionals have advised the public to continue wearing face masks and to practice social distancing with people outside your household – particularly unvaccinated individuals – for at least the next few months as the vaccine continues to roll out.
***
CCHD also provided an update on the next Regional Vaccination Site at the CFSB Center, which will be Wednesday, March 17.
“We will be scheduling appointments for the Regional Vaccination Site directly from our Calloway County Health Department’s sign up list of individuals in our over 70 community and others in Phase 1B and 1C, per the state vaccination guidelines,” the CCHD release said. “Please note that you must have a previously confirmed, scheduled appointment in order to be vaccinated at the Regional Vaccination Site. These appointments will be made via a telephone call.”
There will be future Regional Vaccination Site dates and appointments scheduled soon, so CCHD continues to encourage residents to sign up for the vaccine via its website at www.callowayhealth.org. People are also asked to continue to monitor the CCHD website and the Murray State University website (https://www.murraystate.edu/vaccine/) for any additional updates and news. News media will also receive regular updates regarding the Regional Vaccination Site.
