DEXTER — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what might have caused two structures in Dexter to burn down late Sunday night.
CCSO Chief Deputy Jody Cash said Monday afternoon that the agency is investigating the fires, which occurred at side-by-side buildings on Lane Street, as suspicious fires. He said any member of the public who might have noticed anything suspicious in the area or has information that could assist in the investigation is asked to call 270-753-3151 or email ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Calloway County Fire-Rescue Chief Tommy Morgan said firefighters were called to Lane Street at approximately 10:33 p.m. Sunday for two structures that were “fully involved” in fire. He said 31 volunteer firefighters responded with at least 13 trucks and were on the scene extinguishing the flames until approximately 1:40 a.m. The remains of the buildings were still smoldering late Monday morning even after a rainfall came through the area, the Ledger & Times observed.
Morgan said that although the fires were right next to each other, they appeared to be two separate fires. Residents in the neighborhood told him the buildings were both vacant or abandoned, and as of Monday, Morgan said he was still trying to verify who, if anyone, currently owns the properties.
“I know it was two separate fires; the second one did not catch because of the first one,” Morgan said.
Morgan said some of the Lane Street residents who spoke to him thought the fires might have been caused by gas lines leaking in the neighborhood, but Morgan said there was no evidence to suggest there was any type of explosion.
“That was not the case; it was not related to gas or anything like that,” Morgan said. “If it had been a gas explosion, it would have leveled the house. It would have not still been standing. When you have an explosion from gas, there’s going to be a lot of damage to the structure, and these structures were still standing when we got there.”
Morgan said there was no power feeding into the house that burned, but with the structures being so close to the road, it was fortunate that no fire spread to the utility pole and line along the street. He noted that firefighters had to spray into the trees above the house several times as flames were threatening to spread through the branches.
“(People don’t always understand) that if the trees caught on fire and the wind was to pick up a little, it could blow that stuff a block down the road and catch something else on fire,” he said. “It’s not necessarily going to stay right there when you’ve got that many trees around a home. Even if they’ve got green leaves, it’s going to dry them out and catch them on fire because it gives off so much heat.”
Morgan said CCFR was also fortunate that 19 new members recently joined the crew, so there were plenty of people available to respond Sunday night.
“They’ve been Johnny-on-the-spot every time something goes off; they’re ready to go,” he said.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal sometimes investigates suspicious fires, but Morgan said it is unusual anymore to get a state fire marshal to investigate a fire that did not result in any fatalities.
The Dexter fires are the third instance of a vacant building catching fire in the last month, though Morgan said none of them were connected. Morgan said that until about a month ago, CCFR had not responded to any major structure fire in a long time. That changed several weeks ago when one was reported on Meyers Road in Hazel. Then last week, CCFR responded to another on Barefoot Lane, which is just east of Locust Grove Road and connects to Harmon Road.
“From October of last year until about a month or so ago, we hadn’t had but one actual structure fire,” Morgan said. “That is very odd for us to go that long, but then we had an old, abandoned house on Meyers Road that burned, and then we had one the other night near Locust Grove Road. But there was a guy there who admitted he had been (burning brush, which) caught that house on fire. He lives (nearby) in a house and there was an old, vacant house off to the side of the lot. He was cleaning up around it and he went in and didn’t keep an eye on his fire and the fire got over into that vacant house.”
