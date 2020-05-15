MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce announced this week that it would be assisting businesses reopening in the coming weeks with a “Back to Business Toolkit” people can download from their website.
“We were there for your ribbon cutting, and now we want to be there as you reopen,” the chamber said in an email Wednesday. “We want to come to your business, bring you a ‘We Are Open’ sign and snap a picture with someone holding the sign and the infamous red Chamber ribbon. We plan to share these photos on social media to help announce you are open for business. We will link your Facebook page or website so the community can see your hours and safety measures.”
The chamber said it would be visiting businesses in the following categories on May 14, 18 and 19:
• Certain healthcare facilities • Construction • Manufacturing and distribution • Office-based businesses operating at 50% employee capacity • Pet grooming/boarding • Photography • Vehicle or vessel dealerships • Government offices/agencies The chamber said businesses could plan a time for someone to come by with signage by emailing Director of Membership Development Hailey Anderson at hailey@mymurray.com. The chamber said it would add more dates for visits as more categories of businesses open.
Chamber President/CEO Michelle Bundren said the chamber is part of a professional chamber group across the country that shares ideas, and the toolkit sprung from that collaboration.
“This was an idea that was shared, and so we made it our own and our new website color scheme is what we went with in terms of the look (of the signage),” Bundren said. “We want businesses to have the things that they need to get back quickly, and signage is important.”
Bundren said that when the chamber recently surveyed its members, one of the biggest fears business owners communicated was that their customers wouldn’t return when they were allowed to reopen. She said she hoped the signage detailing COVID-19 business plans would reassure customers that businesses were taking appropriate precautions like having a disinfection and sanitation plan, employing physical distancing measures, providing protective gear and employee training and checking employees’ temperatures and symptoms.
“(It’s about) consumer confidence that they can shop safely,” Bundren said. “People want to support local businesses now more than ever; it’s just that sometimes they’re scared. Today, I went to the dentist and they were practicing all the necessary safety precautions, and that gives you confidence that they are following the guidelines and trying to keep you safe. And we want that same experience at our retail stores and our restaurants.”
In addition to informing the public about businesses’ safety precautions, the chamber is also using its upcoming social media campaign to let people know which businesses have reopened and what their new hours might be. The campaign was unofficially kicked off Thursday when the chamber released a new video produced by Jeremy McKeel of McKeel Video Productions called “Rise Up Murray & Calloway County.” The video, posted to the chamber’s Facebook page, features recent interviews with business owners, educators, non-profit and health care leaders detailing how the community has been getting through the pandemic.
The toolkit can be downloaded at https://www.mymurray.com/back-to-business-toolkit-2/.
Phase I of reopening is as follows, according to the guidelines released by Gov. Andy Beshear on April 29.
• May 11 – Manufacturing, construction, vehicle and vessel dealerships, professional services (at 50% of pre-outbreak capacity), horse racing (without spectators), pet grooming and boarding
• May 20 – Retail, houses of worship
• May 25 – Social gatherings of no more than 10 people, barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses and similar services
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.