MURRAY — With Calloway County Schools having to temporarily halt its food service this week because an employee tested positive for COVID-19, several local organizations and churches have stepped in to help feed children.
Calloway County Superintendent Tres Settle said he learned late last week that a food service employee with the district had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Since the district’s spring break was last week, the employees who might have been exposed to COVID-19 were already away from work.
“We have seven or eight food service employees currently in quarantine under the guidance of the health department and we felt like it was prudent to do our very best to clean our distribution centers, so we’re concentrating on that this week and beginning that process (Monday) morning,” Settle said. “Hopefully, we’ll have that completed by mid-week and begin ordering food and organizing for distribution next week.”
Michelle Hansen, coordinator for the Laker Lighthouse Family Resource Center, said the district is encouraging families in need of help to utilize several resources in the community, such as the Murray-Calloway County Need Line and Soup for the Soul. Need Line is currently open on weekdays (except for the third Thursday, when it is only open to seniors) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and can be reached at 270-753-6333. Soup for the Soul serves meals from 4-6 p.m. weekdays and can be reached at 270-768-7006. Several local churches have also offered to help supply meals to students this week.
“We are very appreciative of all of the community folks that are stepping up and helping to take care of the kids in our community during this time,” Hansen said.
Kaylee Wilson, a member of Northside Baptist Church in Almo, said her church had partnered with Westside Baptist Church, Northside Baptist Church, Murray First United Methodist Church and Coldwater Church of Christ to provide meals this week to families in need.
“We kind of got this together (Sunday); it was very last-minute, but we thought we’ve got to do something,” Wilson said. “We are setting up and doing lunches, and while the school system was working on a grant, we have a limited number of meals we’re making. We’re just kind of seeing the need, so if we have more need, we’ll prepare more lunches the next day. We want to feed as many children that are in need and aren’t going to have food (as we can).”
Wilson added that the churches’ volunteers are taking precautions to remain safe, including using gloves and masks and taking temperatures before shifts. All participating churches will continue the meals through Friday of this week. Westside Baptist and Northside Baptist will be offering meals for pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; FUMC will be offering them from 11 a.m. to noon and Coldwater Church of Christ will be offering them from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. FUMC is asking families to fill out a request form at https://murrayfirst.com/need-help/.
Hansen said a large number of families were taking advantage of the district’s food service since the beginning of schools being closed for the pandemic. She said the district does not want to overwhelm the organizations and churches providing food, so they are asking families to only get those meals if they are truly “under-resourced” and would not have other means of providing meals for the children in the household.
“For this week, we’re really encouraging families to access those resources when it’s a time they really need them,” Hansen said. “We want them to; that’s what it’s there for and that’s what these churches are wanting to do – to be able to provide for those families that really have that need. We recognize that SNAP benefits aren’t going to go up for this week just because the school’s not providing the lunch.”
Settle said the district would also look at taking further steps in the weeks ahead to protect employees and student families.
“We’re looking at whether or not we’re going to continue to offer distribution sites,” Settle said. “Currently, we’re offering six sites around the county; we’re going to take a hard look at that and a hard look at how we’re operating in its entirety across the district because obviously, the social distancing is an issue that continues to be a concern to me. When you have a task of this magnitude, it’s very difficult working in tight places – and that includes loading coolers on school buses, having two to three employees per bus. Those are things that we really have to look at and make a determination about, not only for the safety of our employees, but for the safety of children who are receiving these meals as well.”
Settle added that the district might consider changing sites where meals are picked up or changing delivery methods. He said he would be looking at what other school districts in the area are doing and he would be keeping in touch with the Calloway County Health Department to seek their guidance.
Settle added that it was fortunate that Calloway County Schools is only having to shut down food service this week since the employee tested positive during spring break.
“We had a handful of food service workers there on Monday (April 6), but we had a lot of volunteers too, so that was the initiation date for the quarantine for anyone that had been exposed,” Settle said. “The health department worked with the individual who did test positive to identify those who were in close proximity. Close proximity is working six feet or closer for a period of 30 minutes or more.
“The health department did share with me that they felt like it was a low risk situation; however, seeking their guidance, they did agree that it would be a golden opportunity for us to (temporarily halt food service). If we shut down this week, they felt that moving forward next week, we would be in a much safer position. So it was a mutual decision, and I really appreciate their support.”
