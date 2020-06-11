MURRAY — Calloway Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery says she is happy that drivers pursuing new licenses or renewing their licenses are able to complete that task again in Kentucky. This task has not been available since the COVID-19 began hitting Kentucky in March. The Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts resumed this activity earlier this week and there are several options, as well as new rules in place in coordination with COVID-19 guidelines.
“We have a new normal,” Avery said Wednesday. “Drivers can schedule their own appointment with us by using the court’s website. Some drivers can renew by mail.”
Here are the options available for renewing a license:
• Any person with a standard license and/or motorcycle license whose license expired March 1 through June 30, can renew by mail. The form can be found on the Calloway webpage at Kycourts.gov. Drivers complete this form and either email it to Callowaycountydl@kycourts.net, mail to Calloway Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, 312 N. Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071, drop it in the drop box outside the Calloway County Judicial Building at 312 N. Fourth St. If sent by email, the circuit court clerk’s office will call to take payment by phone with a credit or debit card. Mail and drop-off forms must be accompanied with a check for the total due. Driver’s license cost is $20, and a driver’s license and motorcycle license is $30. Any contribution for the Trust for Life can be added to the check.
• All other drivers with expired licenses must make an appointment for an in-person transaction. Drivers in Calloway County can schedule an appointment with the circuit clerk’s office. A link to the appointment scheduler is located at Kycourts.gov.
As for testing for permits/new licenses, Avery said testing will be by appointment only and those appointments must be arranged with Kentucky State Police by calling 270-443-7671. A big change is that all driver testing will now be administered at a regional setting, meaning all testing for the 10 westernmost counties of the commonwealth, including Calloway, will be at the McCracken County Courthouse in downtown Paducah. When entering the testing area, a mask must be worn and they will undergo a temperature check and COVID-19 screening.
Avery said that before prospective drivers from Calloway County head to Paducah, they need to obtain a test card from the Calloway Circuit Clerk’s office. Appointments must be made on Thursdays or Fridays, and that card must be taken to Paducah.
She also said everyone must wear a face mask at the Murray office and undergo COVID-19 screening. In addition, prospective drivers must bring a birth certificate, Social Security card, school verification form and accompanied by a biological parent or a person who has permanent custody.
The parent or custodian also must bring a driver license/ID card. Also, if a person is attempting to have a driver’s license reinstated, a $40 reinstatement fee will have to be paid online.
The public is welcome to call the Circuit Clerk’s office for driver license information at 270-753-2714. Questions can also be directed online at Callowaycountydl@kycourts.net.
