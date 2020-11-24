MURRAY – The City of Murray and Calloway County governments issued the following joint letter to local businesses on Monday:
2020 has been a difficult and demanding year for all of us. As our communities in Murray and Calloway County continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative that we stay vigilant. We would like to compliment and thank those of you who have done your best to follow the state mandates. We know it is a personal and financial struggle that has been endured for months, but it is something that we must do for the health and safety of ourselves and our neighbors. We also know that there are residents in our communities who can’t wear a mask for health reasons, which makes it imperative that those that can wear them to do so.
As of the writing of this letter, there are 1,548 cases of COVID-19 in Calloway County. Fourteen of those cases are hospitalized, and unfortunately, there have been 18 deaths. Our local hospital is working to keep up with the demand for services that COVID-19 has caused. Many of our local businesses have closed for good, while others are struggling to keep the doors open. We have seen friends, relatives, and neighbors contract the disease at an alarming rate. Our economy has suffered. Our schools have been forced to close, our restaurants and bars have been told to close to in-person dining, and many of our service and retail businesses have seen a sharp decline in customers. Many of our residents are worried and scared, as COVID-19 has affected the mental, physical and emotional health of so many.
As leaders of Murray and Calloway County, we are often asked, “What are we going to do about it?” We have spent much time this year urging our residents to follow the state guidelines. We have put out joint media releases, been on conference calls, and worked with the health department and other local officials. With that being said, as a community, we still need to do a better job of following the guidelines.
We are asking you, our business leaders, for help in achieving better compliance. We need each of you to ask your customers and employees to wear a mask, wash their hands and stay socially distant. We realize that it is difficult to turn away paying customers, particularly in this unprecedented year. Our concern is that as cases continue to rise there could be more mandates that cause further shutdowns in Kentucky. This would be devastating to our community. Let us be clear when we say that we are not supportive of closing ANY business that would impede the livelihood of the owner and employees if they have been complying with the guidelines set forth by the state.
If we follow these directives over the next few weeks, we have an excellent opportunity to curb the rise in cases and alleviate some of the strain on our local hospital. We have to work together to make it through this until a vaccine is readily available. We appreciate the sacrifices of each of you, but we need your help. Please help us achieve compliance with these mandates so we can protect the health of our residents and revive the economy of Murray and Calloway County.
