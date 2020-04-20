MURRAY — Beginning today, the City of Murray will only accept non-electronic payments and documents through the night drop located in the drive-thru area of City Hall accessible from the entrance off Fifth Street, while facilities continue to be closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customers may also make payments by paying on-line at www.murrayky.gov, by telephone payments or by mail. Residents are also asked to call these numbers emergencies, business needs, and inquiries:
• 911 for police, fire, medical, and gas-related emergency calls.
• 270-753-1621 for non-emergency police related calls .
• 270-762-0320 for non-emergency fire-related calls, such as burn permits or inspections.
• 270-762-0330 for utility billing questions or to schedule utility disconnects, transfers, or connects.
• 270-762-0330 for other services such as building permits or general inquiries.
• 1-866-846-3594 for property tax telephone payments.
• 1-866-957-4195 for utility telephone payments.
• 270-762-0336 for utility inspection appointments and other utility related issues.
• 270-762-0380 for sanitation scheduling or questions.
“We will continue to monitor updates from (Gov. Andy) Beshear’s office to determine when it is appropriate to reopen the facilities to members of the public. Until the reopening of the facilities, the City of Murray will continue to ensure services to our citizens and customers are not interrupted,” City of Murray Human Resources Director/Public Information Officer Cathy Morris said in a press release.
