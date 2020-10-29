MURRAY — As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, all City of Murray facilities with the exception of the Murray Police Department, will be closed to the public.
This was announced late Wednesday afternoon in a memo that cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for this decision. Murray and Calloway County have experienced a rapid rise in coronavirus cases in the past few weeks and eclipsed the 1,000 mark Wednesday when the Calloway County Health Department announced 30 new cases were identified that afternoon. That is the second-highest number of cases in one day so far during the pandemic.
“The City of Murray has continued to monitor the recommendations from the following — CDC, the Governor’s Office, Kentucky Department of Public Health and Calloway County Emergency Management — regarding the appropriate precautions regarding the COVID-19 virus. We will continue to offer services by phone, online at www.murrayky.gov and utilizing our drive-through,” the memo read.
“City Hall will be staffed 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays to process utility payments and transactions, tax payments and business license transactions from the drive-through that is accessible from the Fifth Street entrance. Non-cash payments may be made by using the night drop that is located in the east lane of the drive-through, pay online at www,murrayky.gov or by telephone payment. For other services, such as building permits or general inquiries, call 270-762-0330 during business hours or email customerservice@murrayky.gov.”
The city specified how emergency services will operate.
“The Murray Fire Department will be closed to the public. Processing of burn permits will be online only. Murray Water & Sewer and Murray Natural Gas facilities will be closed to the public. Business will be conducted by phone. Murray Police Department will respond to calls for service and the foyer will be open to the public. Visitors are asked to utilize the intercom system in the foyer to communicate the service needed,” the memo said.
The city’s sanitation services will continue to run on schedule and the city’s transfer station will also be open and will continue to utilize COVID-19 precautions.
For business needs and inquiries:
• Call 911 for police, fire, medical and gas-related emergencies.
• Call 270-753-1621 for non-emergency-related police calls.
• Call 270-762-0320 for non-related fire calls, burn permits or inspections.
• Call 270-762-0330 for utility billing questions or to schedule connects, disconnects or transfers.
• Call 1-866-846-3594 for property tax telephone payments.
• Call 1-866-957-4195 for utility phone payments.
• Call 270-762-0336 for utility inspection appointments and utility-related issues.
• Call 270-762-0380 for sanitation scheduling or questions.
• Customers that received a letter about a delinquency on their utility bills can make a payment through the drive-through at City Hall, the night deposit box at City Hall, online or by phone.
“We will monitor guidelines from all agencies as we participate in keeping our community and employees healthy and safe,” the memo said. “Our facilities will reopen to the public when it has been deemed appropriate to do so.”
