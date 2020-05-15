MURRAY – Beginning Monday, May 18, Murray City Hall and other city offices will be open as Gov. Andy Beshear has designated this as the date to re-open government offices and agencies.
For the safety and health of all citizens, customers and employees, the city has asked for corporation with the following items:
• When possible, please continue to use the drive-thru that is accessible from the City Hall entrance off Fifth Street or make payments by:
- paying on-line at www.murrayky.gov
- telephone (utility @ 1-866-957-4195 and property tax @ 1-866-846-3594)
- utilizing the night drop
- or mail.
• The city’s employees will be wearing masks and the city asks members of the public to wear a mask if they must conduct business inside a city facility (if you do not have a mask, one will be provided).
• Our lobbies will be different:
- Hand sanitizing stations will be at the main door.
- Customers will be required to follow social distancing if waiting in line.
- Visitors to facilities should not congregate in groups and may need to wait outside if the area has reached the maximum allowed capacity.
• When possible, call for your business needs and inquiries:
- 270-753-1621 for non-emergency police related calls
- 270-762-0320 for non-emergency fire related calls, such as burn permits or inspections
- 270-762-0330 for utility billing questions or to schedule utility disconnects, transfers, or connects
- 270-762-0330 for other services such as building permits or general inquiries
- 270-762-0336 for utility inspection appointments and other utility related issues
- 270-762-0380 for sanitation scheduling or questions
Always call 911 for police, fire, medical, and gas-related emergency calls.
“Thank you for your cooperation as our community transitions through the re-opening phases of the COVID-19 pandemic,” a city news release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.