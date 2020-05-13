MURRAY — Calloway County Jailer Ken Claud said Tuesday that, while there is still no word as to when Class D inmates at that facility will be allowed to return to public work details, the subject is at least being discussed.
“I think the (Kentucky) Jailers Association and the Department of Corrections are trying to work out a plan to where you can phase them back in,” Claud said. “Now, nothing has happened yet, but hopefully we’ll hear something soon.”
Because Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ordered a halt to visitation in all state prisons in March in an effort to stem the COVID-19 pandemic, this also has affected programs such as work details for Class D inmates. In Murray, two activities that usually happen this time of year are not occurring, mainly because the Class Ds are not available. One is the annual spring brush pickup that is coordinated by the City of Murray. The other was to have happened Saturday, the periodic Make a Difference Day recyclables collection.
“I think the community as a whole doesn’t realize all of the work that gets accomplished by the Class D program in a typical year,” Claud said. “But I think it’s becoming more evident with their absence right now.
“It’s also good (for the inmates) because it teaches them work ethic, plus they’re giving something back to the community. I’m sure they’re anxious to get that going too because they’ve been cooped up for six or seven weeks now.”
Once the Class Ds are returned to these duties, Claud said he is certain new guidelines will be in place.
“We’re certainly going to have to provide personal protective equipment for them in certain situations, as far as hand sanitizing and that sort of thing, which isn’t very costly to us as a whole,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of that donated to us and that’s good because we don’t have to pay for it.
“We’re also working on providing a plan to keep them as safe as possible when (the lockdown ends) and they can work again. It’ll probably include some kind of decontamination that will allow them back into the work house area (which is separate from the main jail complex).”
Claud said the coronavirus has been controlled at the jail pretty easily. He said this has been helped not only by limiting outside contact but also by releases from jail of some inmates deemed nonviolent, which includes Class Ds and some Class Cs.
He said Tuesday that the Calloway jail is housing a little more than 100 inmates. He said the average has been about 180, with the maximum number having been more than 200.
“When an inmate is brought in, our deputies go out to our garage area and check the temperature of the person. I think the baseline allowed is 100.4 and if they aren’t below that, we have to deny them and make other arrangements with law enforcement or take them to a hospital, but we haven’t had too much of that at all,” he said, feeling some concern about what happens when court cases that have been on hold for a few months are heard later this year and certainly will lead to an increase in defendants being held in the jail.
“All of these cases that have been delayed will come at us all at once. We’ll be getting back to 180 or more pretty quickly and that will make (social distancing) quite a bit harder. Right now, we’ve got it where can quarantine people pretty easily, but once we get new intakes, it’s going to be more difficult to do.”
