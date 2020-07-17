MURRAY — Class D inmates at the Calloway County Jail have resumed activities in the community, but it is only on a very limited basis.
Calloway County Jailer Ken Claud said Thursday that the Kentucky Department of Corrections and the Kentucky Department of Public Health both gave the OK for the Calloway inmates to return to work details a little more than a week ago. So far, he said litter abatement missions have been the main point of emphasis for the inmates.
However, with the number of inmates that can be involved being reduced to account for the COVID-19 pandemic, he said he is not confident about them being able to help with large public events, as they have in the past, anytime soon.
“At this time, I don’t foresee that happening the rest of this year, to tell you the truth.” Claud said, referring to activities such as the Bill Wells Make a Difference Day and the annual City of Murray brush pickup. “And I hate that because (the inmates) have always enjoyed getting out there and participating.”
Since the pandemic began affecting patients in Calloway County during March, Make a Difference Day, a recyclables collection drive hosted at Murray State University, has not happened. Dates in March and May were canceled and the decision has already been made to scrap another date set for Aug. 8.
Murray’s brush pickup, usually a spring affair, has also been on hold. Both events are heavily dependent on the inmates.
“We have crews of about six inmates at a time right now,” Claud said of the number that the new guidelines allow. “That way, we can maintain social distancing on the van (used to take the inmates to details). That van is designed to hold 15, so we’re trying to keep them apart.
“The catch is we can only have them supervised by the workhouse deputies and we’re trying to limit their exposure due to the coronavirus. We don’t want them to be around anybody else.”
Claud said the jail submitted a plan of action to the DOC that gave a plan of how COVID-19 concerns would be addressed. He said the jail received assistance with drafting that plan from the Calloway County Health Department, specifically the department’s Director of Public Health Amy Ferguson.
Once the DOC examined the plan, it was handed over to the Department of Public Health.
“We have to be concerned with personal protective equipment, sanitizing whatever equipment they might be using on site and the inside of the vans. Once they get back to the workhouse, they have to immediately shower and their clothing is immediately washed,” he said. “We’re really trying to keep down the potential of the virus getting into our facility.
“So, for now, we’re doing litter abatement, which is picking up trash along county roads, which doesn’t put them in contact with too many other people.”
Claud cited outbreaks of the virus at a couple of Kentucky facilities as examples of why the guidelines are so strict. These were at the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City and the Federal Medical Center in Lexington.
