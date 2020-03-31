MURRAY — Monday morning, Murray State University radio station WKMS welcomed a panel of local, state and federal officials to discuss the state of the economy at all levels since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold worldwide.
Kentucky Congressman James Comer joined Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, along with Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Michelle Bundren and Murray State University Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development Director Chris Wooldridge for an hour-long program that covered numerous topics. Included in this discussion were recent actions by Congress and Kentucky state government, including this past weekend’s passage of a national stimulus package, as well as Kentucky’s adjustments on unemployment insurance.
Comer seemed to provide the perfect summation for the situation, when he discussed his conversations with constituents the past few weeks.
“I’ve heard from a lot of small business owners who are concerned and scared for their businesses. They’re worried about their businesses, obviously, but they’re also worried about paying rent and they’re just having a lot of questions,” Comer said as he spoke with WKMS Station Manager Chad Lampe, who served as the program’s host.
“What a lot of people want to know is how long this is going to last and nobody can answer that question right now. But I’d say, over the last two weeks, our phones have rung more than during my entire three years served so far in Congress.”
Lampe asked Comer how long Americans can expect to wait before receiving a check from the government as part of the package. It calls for most adults to get at least $1,200 if they make $75,000 or less.
“If you’re signed up with the IRS for direct deposit, you’ll certainly get it sooner than having a check mailed from the federal government,” Comer said, adding that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has estimated that most people can expect a four-week wait. “I would say that’s ambitious, because I’ve dealt with the federal government on things in the past and very seldom does the government get things done that quickly. It’s all hands on deck for them right now.”
Comer also answered Lampe’s question about whether what is in the CARES Act will be enough.
“It depends on your situation,” he said, first referring to Americans on Social Security. “They will get a check for $1,200, so when you consider that the average constituent gets $675 a month, that’s a pretty big boost in income.
“Is it enough? We face times of uncertainty where we could face inflation, because the basic price of goods is determined by supply and demand. If we start seeing shortages in supply due to the economy shutting down supplies, it is certainly inevitable that (prices) will increase. I know everyone is concerned. I’m concerned for the future of Kentucky and the future of my children. If a family has two children, they’re going to get a $3,400 check and that’s a significant amount of income.
“But you’re correct, that will not be enough if this goes into late spring or early summer.”
Coleman is not only Kentucky’s lieutenant governor, she is also the secretary of its Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, meaning she is on the front line of this battle in the Bluegrass State. She said state government is responding as quickly as it can in the wake of a massive surge in people seeking unemployment, many of whom for the first time in their lives.
“If you find a playbook for this, I hope you will send it our way,” Coleman said, commenting on a question from Lampe as to if the state had plans for such a situation. “This is an unprecedented situation we’re in and every state, not just our state, is figuring it out as we go. We’re learning from each other and other nations and we’re learning from mistakes that have already been made and trying to circumvent those.
“When I say we’re in unprecedented times, last week in the office of unemployment insurance, we had 50 times the number of claims that we usually do, just a huge volume coming in.”
Coleman also talked about how the state has faced some of these challenges so far.
“We waived the seven-day waiting period for unemployment insurance. We increased our server capacity by seven times to make sure we could handle the (online) volume coming in. We also developed an alphabetized schedule and we did that to ease call waiting times,” she said. “For instance, if you became displaced on a Monday and your day to call was a Thursday, that wait does not affect their payment in any way.”
In addition, Coleman said that the state has developed a backup system that will automatically enter filings if the state system were to shut down unexpectedly. Also, she said a system of 12 regional office telephone numbers was put in place so as not to overload a single phone line in Frankfort.
Coleman answered a call about what information will be needed for someone filing for unemployment insurance by saying general data — Social Security number, birthday, home mailing address, etc. — will be necessary, along with information about the company where the applicant formerly worked, including the company’s name and mailing address, as well as dates of employment and the reason for no longer working.
Bundren said the chamber is in the process of switching gears with an online survey it has offered. She said the original survey sought information on how businesses were being affected in Murray and Calloway County. She said that was probably going to be changed at the end of Monday for a new survey dealing with how things have progressed since then.
“We also asked, in that first survey, questions like, ‘Have you enabled your employees to work from home?’ and the majority have, but some don’t have that ability. We’ve also asked about paid leave,” she said, listing some of the answers so far. One was particularly striking. “One said, ‘We have already lost $4 million of purchase orders and $2 million of that has already been purchased.’ We’re definitely hearing devastation to our businesses and we all feel that.”
Wooldridge said his center began receiving lots of calls seeking advice when Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear began issuing executive orders to close businesses, namely restaurants, about two weeks ago. Last week, that order began including non-life-essential businesses.
“That continues to be analyzing cash flow and looking at what cash is available for a business to continue to stay open or continue to operate,” Wooldridge said, acknowledging early thoughts from Dr. David Eaton, dean of Murray State’s Baurenfeind College of Business, who had earlier told Lampe about the importance of cash flow.
“Just like Dr. Eaton mentioned (at the national and world levels), the same is true at the local level and regional levels. Our businesses are at a much different level of revenue and a much different level of cash availability. We know (revenue) has fallen and, in some cases, it has disappeared, so what is the new revenue level? What reserves do that have, if any?”
Wooldridge said that the center is recommending businesses begin establishing six-month forecasts when it comes to both revenue that will be accumulated and the cost of expenses. Lampe said a second hour-long program on this subject will be aired next Monday, April 6, at 11 a.m. on WKMS, 91.3 FM. He said Bundren and Wooldridge will once again be featured, along with other guests.
