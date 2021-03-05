MURRAY — As of Thursday afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of two new confirmed cases on Wednesday and three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
This comes after the number of daily cases had been rising to the upper single digits, even low double digits in the past week.
In a news release, the health department said that the patients are residents of Calloway County.
The case count is now at 3,370 since the pandemic began with 3,266 recovered, 55 isolated at home, one hospitalized, and 48 deaths. That number of active cases has doubled in the past week after those number had sank as low as 22. Additional details about the patients will not be released to protect their privacy, the health department said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID-19 testing in the Murray-Calloway County community, the health department said that it will periodically report MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 3.74% as of Feb. 25.
However, the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s case incidence map has shown Calloway’s number of cases per 100,000 population creeping back up a bit after dropping as low as 3.2 last week. The latest incidence map shows Calloway at 9.2, which is still in the yellow zone for community spread, as opposed to the orange and even red shadings that specify counties classified as accelerated and critical, respectively.
Calloway spent many of the past several months in the red zone that represents counties with a case incidence of 25 or higher.
Regional Vaccination Site update
The Calloway County Health Department’s next Regional Vaccination Site will be Wednesday at Murray State University’s CFSB Center.
“We will be scheduling appointments for the Regional Vaccination Site directly from our Calloway County Health Department’s sign-up list of individuals in our over 70 community and others in Phase 1B and 1C, per the state vaccination guidelines,” the health department said Thursday. “Please note that you must have a previously confirmed, scheduled appointment in order to be vaccinated at the Regional Vaccination Site. These appointments will be made via a telephone call.
“There will be future Regional Vaccination Site dates and appointments scheduled soon. Therefore, please continue to sign up for the vaccine via the Calloway County Health Department’s website: www.callowayhealth.org.”
Patients are asked to continue monitoring the Calloway County Health Department website and the Murray State University website (https://www.murraystate.edu/vaccine/) for any additional updates and news.
