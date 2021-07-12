MURRAY — The number of new COVID-19 cases being reported in Calloway County has increased since last weekend.
In a news release Friday, the Calloway County Health Department said it had confirmed 13 new cases of the coronavirus since last Saturday, July 3. This comes after most days in the past month had resulted in one case per day or no cases.
This has happened over a period of days, so the amount of cases in any given day are still fairly minimal. The health department, in fact, said that no cases were reported from last Sunday through last Monday, July 5.
One case was reported on Tuesday, followed by three on Wednesday, four on Thursday and five on Friday. This moves the total case count since the county entered the pandemic in March 2020 to 3,575 cases.
So far, 3.511 patients have recovered from the virus with 14 isolated at home. On Friday, there was one patient who was requiring treatment in a hospital. There have 49 deaths attributed to the virus in Calloway County.
“We have received information from the Kentucky Department for Public Health that we have seven United Kingdom variant cases and two Japan/Brazil variant cases in our county,” the health department said. “In addition, we have two New York variant cases of interest. However, we currently do not have any Delta variant cases.”
The health department said that no other details were known on Friday. To learn more about variant cases, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/variant-info.html.
For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of June 25, Calloway’s positivity rate is 0.73%.
“If you or someone you know wants a COVID vaccine and is homebound and/or has mobility issues, please call us at (270) 753-3381 to schedule a home visit,” the health department said.
For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
“Vaccine is readily available in our community. So, contact the local medical providers, pharmacies, and the Calloway County Health Department to schedule an appointment,” the health department said.
