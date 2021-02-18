MURRAY — Even though Calloway County has had a dramatic drop in the number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the coronavirus is still present.
That was emphasized Wednesday when the Calloway County Health Department’s daily COVID-19 report included the 48th death of a resident to the disease.
“The Calloway County Health Department extends our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family,” the department said in a release.
However, while that did cast a pall, the numbers continued their free fall. Since Monday., the county has only recorded one new case each day and that continued Wednesday.
That now takes the total number of cases during the pandemic to 3,296. Meanwhile, the number of patients who have recovered from the virus continues to climb as the department reported that 3,225 now fall into that category.
Another area that has improved has been active cases, quickly falling as the daily cases have waned. That continued Wednesday as only 23 active cases were reported and, in a first in many days, there were no Calloway County residents being hospitalized for the virus.
Additional details of patients will not be provided to respect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the community, the health department will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 4.93% as of last Thursday, Feb. 11.
The next clinic date for the CFSB Center Regional Vaccination Site will be Sunday and appointments are being made via a phone call from the waiting lists.
To be placed on the list to be called for COVID vaccinations, please go to www.callowayhealth.org and click on the COVID Vaccine Sign-Up. Anyone who has already called the health department or gone on-line to add their name is on the vaccine list and will be contacted when the department has an available slot. This same process will be used to fill the available appointments for the CFSB Center clinic dates.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
